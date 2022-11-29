WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) Federal authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of a Crown Point, Indiana man and his nephew on charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to a news release from the FBI, Dale Huttle, 61, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related felony and misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022, in Crown Point. He was released pending further court proceedings in the District of Columbia.

Huttle’s nephew, Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday in Boise, Idaho. He is charged in the same complaint filed in the District of Columbia with misdemeanor offenses. He will make his initial court appearance later this week in the District of Idaho. Details of the arrests became available following the unsealing of the criminal complaint against the two men.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Dale Huttle and his nephew illegally entered the Capitol grounds. Dale Huttle then took part in at least two violent confrontations with law enforcement officers on the Lower West Terrace. Shortly after 2:05 p.m., as a mob of rioters began to forcefully remove bike rack barriers set up to secure the area, Dale Huttle approached the front of a crowd of rioters with a long wooden flagpole in hand. He used the flagpole to strike at least two officers. Approximately 30 minutes later, he became involved in another altercation in which he appeared to grab an officer’s baton, as he yelled “Surrender!”

Matthew Huttle, meanwhile, made his way into the Capitol Building at approximately 2:58 p.m., entering through doors next to the Senate Wing. He is believed to have exited the building briefly before re-entering at about 3:06 p.m. and remaining inside for another 10 minutes.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Dale Huttle as #299 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Boise Police Department.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement according to the FBI. The investigation remains ongoing.