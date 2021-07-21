Indiana man, 78, dies after mower enters pond, traps him

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Police say a central Indiana man died in a lawn mowing accident that left him trapped beneath a riding lawn mower that entered a pond.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly says 78-year-old Harold Vice of Frankfort was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday. Deputies who were called to conduct a welfare check on a man last seen mowing his lawn found Vice trapped underneath the lawn mower in a pond on his property.

Deputies first spotted a helmet and ear protection Vice was last seen wearing floating in the pond. They then found a lawn mower submerged in its waters, with Vice’s body trapped beneath it.