Indiana lottery sees big ticket sales jump amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A big increase in Hoosier Lottery ticket sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled what officials expect will be a record amount of annual profit going into the state’s bank accounts.

Officials told the State Lottery Commission this past week that they projected a 27% sales increase for scratch-off tickets and 19% for daily draw and big jackpot games. That will result in an anticipated $368 million for the state, up about 20% from last year.

Lottery profits go toward reducing auto excise taxes and boosting pension funds for teachers, police officers and firefighters.