Indiana lottery sees big ticket sales jump amid pandemic

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A big increase in Hoosier Lottery ticket sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled what officials expect will be a record amount of annual profit going into the state’s bank accounts.

Officials told the State Lottery Commission this past week that they projected a 27% sales increase for scratch-off tickets and 19% for daily draw and big jackpot games. That will result in an anticipated $368 million for the state, up about 20% from last year.

Lottery profits go toward reducing auto excise taxes and boosting pension funds for teachers, police officers and firefighters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss