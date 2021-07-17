Indiana library lands grant to digitize 19th century records

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A rare collection of hundreds of public records that span the 19th century is set for preservation thanks to a grant a southwest Indiana library landed to digitize the fragile documents.

The Knox County Public Library recently secured the $26,000 heritage grant from the Indiana Historical Society for the project.

The funding will allow staff to digitize marriage, birth and death records that date back to Knox County’s formation in 1790.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the documents are stored at the library’s McGrady-Brockman House in the county seat of Vincennes. Digitizing the documents will allow scholars to view the archives while also preserving the original records.