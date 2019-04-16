Indiana

Indiana legislators warning budget picture could get tighter

Apr 16, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Senate has advanced a state budget plan with slightly more money for public schools amid warnings that state tax revenue could be tighter than expected.

Senators voted 40-8 Tuesday in favor of the Republican-written budget proposal boosting base school funding by 2.7% next school year and 2.2% for the following year.

Senate Republicans rejected proposals from Democrats for additional education money by cutting private school voucher growth and increasing cigarette taxes.

A teacher rally is planned Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse to call for better school funding.

Republican legislative leaders are warning that cuts might be needed in the $34.6 billion, two-year budget after a new tax revenue forecast is released Wednesday. Leaders say they expect revenue growth will be less than what economists projected in December.

