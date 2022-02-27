INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is supporting the Hoosier Lottery’s consideration of starting online games or ticket sales while state legislators are looking to have their say on whether those will be allowed.

Gov. Eric Holcomb pointed to the interest among lottery players to online options and how those could boost lottery revenue. State lottery officials have been discussing since 2019 the possibility of joining other states in selling lottery tickets and offering other games online.

Indiana House and Senate committees have endorsed provisions that would require the Legislature’s approval such online lottery activities could begin.