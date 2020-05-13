Indiana legislator accused of racist Facebook post, again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A white Indiana state lawmaker who was accused of posting something racist on Facebook last year is defending himself again after he posted a meme that showed black children in diapers dancing with the caption, “We gon’ get free money!”

Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas, of Seymour, said Tuesday that he took the stock photo that he posted on his Facebook page Monday from a meme generator and contended that the language simply reflects how he and other people talk.

Lucas posted the meme before Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a new coronavirus aid package totaling more than $3 trillion.

Since the post, Lucas has made several additional posts on his Facebook page defending the initial one. In one, he shared a comic that says being falsely accused of being a racist is worst than racism itself. In another post, he said, “WOW, the world has officially lost it’s mind!,” and said he was “bored last night” when he posted the controversial post, adding: “THIS is the kind of garbage that divides us.”

Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said in a statement he was “appalled” by the “racially insensitive Facebook post” shared by Lucas, and called it “unbecoming of his elected office.” GiaQuinta urged Speaker Todd Huston to take “immediate disciplinary action” against Lucas.

