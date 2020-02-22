Indiana leaders oppose plan that could pollute water

INDIANAPOLIS (The Indianapolis Star) — Local government officials and environmentalists oppose a project proposing to burn or harvest parts of the Hoosier National Forest because they are concerned it could contaminate the only source of drinking water for more than 140,000 people.

The U.S. Forest Service approved the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration project last week.

Federal officials point out that projects such as this are a common means of maintaining forest health. But critics say it could worsen existing water-quality issues in the Lake Monroe reservoir, which serves all of Monroe County.

