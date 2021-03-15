Indiana lawmakers want a say in how state spends COVID relief funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana is set to receive $3 billion in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government, and some Indiana lawmakers are pushing for their seat at the table to decide how the funds are distributed.

On top of the $3 billion pot the state is expected to receive, $2.6 billion more would go to cities and counties, totaling about $5.6 billion. That’s well above the $2.4 billion provided from the CARES Act.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that the last time the Hoosier state received funding from the federal government, Gov. Eric Holcomb put together an advisory committee to determine how the state should utilize the funding. No legislators were named to that committee. GiaQuinta said that was a mistake.

“It seemed to me that it was slow,” said Rep. GiaQuinta. “It took a while to get the money out. In fact, we ended the year with still dollars left over, and I think that they would have had legislative input that we could have helped them move along a lot faster.”

He added that with the General Assembly in session, there’s ample opportunity to get the legislative branch involved, whether it’s through the budget or through the state budget committee.

“As legislators we feel like we know what’s best for our districts and for the state,” Rep. GiaQuinta explained. “This is a bipartisan concern. Folks on the other side of the aisle that I’ve talked to over the summer expressed great disappointment that they were not included in the Governor’s Advisory Team committee, so this isn’t just Democrats talking. Republicans feel the same way.”

“It was more of a secretive meeting,” said State Rep. Gregory Porter (D-Indianapolis). “I think it was seven individuals. There were no minutes, the meetings were not public, and they called themselves and the governor called them more of an advisory role to look at those dollars, they came in there where they should go.”

The advisory committee and Gov. Holcomb distributed the $2.4 billion in CARES Act funds the state received last year. This funds went to public health expenses, public safety agencies, improvements for public employees to work remotely, and funding for economic support.

Rep. Porter said there is a need for more transparency this time around.

“For example, it started off with the terminology, ‘These are projected dollars that we want to go to one set program,’ then it became ‘a program that was obligated.’ Then it became ‘these were the dollars spent.’ So it was very fluid,” Rep. Porter said.

Protecting small businesses, essential workers, and Indiana’s workforce were the top concerns both democrats had regarding the COVID-19 relief funding.

WANE 15 asked both lawmakers if they have spoken to Gov. Holcomb. House Minority Leader Rep. GiaQuinta said he has not received a response from the governor’s office. Rep. Porter added the Governor Holcomb is very polite and he usually takes the time out to meet, but is slow to react.

The Governor did respond with this statement: