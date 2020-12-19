Indiana lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield

Senate Majority Leader Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, greets fellow members of the state Senate on Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, marking the start of the 2021 legislative session. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP, Pool)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor and legislative leaders are lining up in favor of giving a legal shield to businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits when the General Assembly returns to action next month.

Supporters argue the liability protection is needed so businesses can stay open without facing claims over coronavirus exposure – even though they haven’t been able to point to any such lawsuits in the state.

Republican Sen. Mark Messmer says lawsuits would still be allowed in cases of “willful misconduct” and “gross negligence.”

The president of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association argues says granting immunity encourages businesses to behave badly.