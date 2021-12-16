Indiana lawmakers take up vaccine limits amid COVID-19 surge

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some Indiana doctors and health experts warned that a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements would hurt efforts to stem the illness while the state’s hospitals are strained with their highest-ever overall patient counts.

They were heavily outnumbered, however, by dozens of people during a legislative hearing Thursday on the bill who questioned the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and brought up a litany of complaints about government-ordered lockdowns and face mask requirements.

The House committee hearing was held as Republicans aim to quickly advance the proposal once the legislative session starts Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss