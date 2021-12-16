Indiana lawmakers take up vaccine limits amid COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some Indiana doctors and health experts warned that a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements would hurt efforts to stem the illness while the state’s hospitals are strained with their highest-ever overall patient counts.

They were heavily outnumbered, however, by dozens of people during a legislative hearing Thursday on the bill who questioned the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and brought up a litany of complaints about government-ordered lockdowns and face mask requirements.

The House committee hearing was held as Republicans aim to quickly advance the proposal once the legislative session starts Jan. 4.