Indiana lawmakers support allowing virtual attendance in board meetings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators are supporting proposals that would permanently allow members of local government boards to participate virtually in public meetings.

Similar bills approved by the House and Senate would permit boards to adopt policies allowing members to vote virtually as long as they can be seen and heard.

State and local government boards have generally been allowed to hold all-virtual meetings since last spring under COVID-19 public health measures issued by the governor.

The bills would require at least half of the board members to attend public meetings in person.