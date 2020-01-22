Indiana lawmakers step back on ‘In God We Trust’ requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that aimed to require a poster with the national motto “In God We Trust” and the American and state flags be displayed in all public school classrooms.

The Indiana Senate education committee modified the bill to make the poster optional before voting Wednesday to advance it to the full Senate. The bill originally required the posters be at least 11 inches by 17 inches, with the letters of “In God We Trust” a minimum 4 inches tall.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn said all students should see the national motto each day in their classrooms.

