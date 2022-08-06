INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana lawmakers and groups on both sides of the issue responded Friday night as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a near-total abortion ban bill.

Indiana was the first state in the country to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Eric Holcomb:

“Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life. In my view, SEA 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support. These actions followed long days of hearings filled with sobering and personal testimony from citizens and elected representatives on this emotional and complex topic. Ultimately, those voices shaped and informed the final contents of the legislation and its carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances a woman or unborn child might face.”

State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne):

“I know that what we did today to empower women and protect life is just the beginning… This bill is the culmination of decades of work to defend life in the womb and care for women. But until the day that all women are supported and all unborn children are protected, we will keep working to improve our laws and build a culture of life.”

State Sen. Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn):

“When Senate Bill 1 went through our chamber last week, I did not think it would save enough lives. Indiana Right to Life anticipates that perhaps 95% of abortions in Indiana will be stopped by this bill, and while I believe all lives should be spared, this is a considerable step towards protecting life going forward.”

IU Health:

“At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare.”

State Senator Tim Lanane (D-Anderson):

If this body really believed in liberty, autonomy and small government, this bill would have been dead on arrival. It wouldn’t have even been considered, let alone passed. As it stands, today marks a backward slide into history, into a past where the lives and destinies of women are dictated by their government.

Sue Liebel, SBA Pro-Life America’s Director of State Affairs:

“After the Dobbs decision sent this issue back to the people in June, the process has worked the way it is supposed to. Elected officials made critical decisions after hearing from thousands of Hoosiers. The Indiana experience is illustrative for other states because it envisions new protections for life in Indiana based on the will of the people, highlighting that our work will continue in the future.”