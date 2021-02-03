Indiana lawmakers push for expanded nursing home visitation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are seeking to change visitation restrictions at the state’s health and residential care sites amid concerns about residents’ declining interactions with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

A measure that unanimously passed a committee would require health facilities to allow at least one caretaker to visit a resident during compassionate care situations.

Long-term care facilities would also be required to participate in the state health department’s Essential Family Caregivers Program.

That program designates at least two caregivers who can enter facilities and provide residents with support like meal set up, grooming and general companionship, even during periods of restricted visitation.