Indiana lawmakers plan redistricting session later this year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have approved a plan for returning to the Statehouse later this year in order to approve new election districts.

The House and Senate both voted this past week in favor of a bill extending the current legal deadline for adjourning this year’s legislative session from April 29 until Nov. 15. Legislative leaders say the step is needed because of delays in receiving data from last year’s census in order to determine new congressional and General Assembly districts.

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.