Indiana lawmakers override governor’s emergency powers veto

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have set up a possible court fight with the governor as they voted Thursday to override his veto and give themselves more authority to intervene during emergencies declared by the state’s chief executive.

The Republican-dominated House and Senate easily achieved the simple majorities in each body that they needed to turn aside GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s objections and enact the provisions into law immediately.

The measure establishes a new process under which legislative leaders can call the General Assembly into an emergency session when it isn’t meeting during its annual legislative session.

The legality of that process, however, has been questioned by Holcomb and some legal experts.