Indiana lawmakers open 2021 session amid virus changes

Indiana

by: TOM DAVIES

Members of the Indiana House convene in the House chamber in the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The House is meeting in a conference room in the state office building to increase social distancing due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have opened their 2021 legislative session, largely wearing masks and in greatly modified settings for coronavirus precautions.

Legislative leaders said they’re braced for disruptions from possible COVID-19 infections. The House of is moving its meetings from its wood-paneled Statehouse chamber that’s been deemed too crowded for the 100 House members and necessary staffers. The House met Monday in a large conference room in a state office building.

The Republican-dominated Legislature will face debates over whether to roll back GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s authority to issue public health orders. It also must figure out a new state budget.

