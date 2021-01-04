Indiana lawmakers open 2021 session amid virus changes

Members of the Indiana House convene in the House chamber in the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The House is meeting in a conference room in the state office building to increase social distancing due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have opened their 2021 legislative session, largely wearing masks and in greatly modified settings for coronavirus precautions.

Legislative leaders said they’re braced for disruptions from possible COVID-19 infections. The House of is moving its meetings from its wood-paneled Statehouse chamber that’s been deemed too crowded for the 100 House members and necessary staffers. The House met Monday in a large conference room in a state office building.

The Republican-dominated Legislature will face debates over whether to roll back GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s authority to issue public health orders. It also must figure out a new state budget.