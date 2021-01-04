Indiana lawmakers open 2021 session amid virus changes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have opened their 2021 legislative session, largely wearing masks and in greatly modified settings for coronavirus precautions.
Legislative leaders said they’re braced for disruptions from possible COVID-19 infections. The House of is moving its meetings from its wood-paneled Statehouse chamber that’s been deemed too crowded for the 100 House members and necessary staffers. The House met Monday in a large conference room in a state office building.
The Republican-dominated Legislature will face debates over whether to roll back GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s authority to issue public health orders. It also must figure out a new state budget.
