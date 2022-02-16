INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have advanced a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted.

The Senate’s education committee advanced the measure Wednesday in an 8-3 vote, along party lines, after the House advanced the bill last month.

It now heads to the full Senate.

Protesters carry signs at a rally held in opposition to bills being considered at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Bills, HB 1041 that would ban trans girls from school sports and HB 1134 that would limit how students can learn and talk about race and sex discrimination in public schools, are both in front of the Senate Education Committee. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, speaks at a rally held in opposition to bills being considered at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Both bills, HB 1041 that would ban trans girls from school sports and HB 1134 that would limit how students can learn and talk about race and sex discrimination in public schools, are both in front of the Senate Education Committee. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, speaks at a rally held in opposition to bills being considered at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Both bills, HB 1041 that would ban trans girls from school sports and HB 1134 that would limit how students can learn and talk about race and sex discrimination in public schools, are in front of the Senate Education Committee. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls.

But it wouldn’t prevent students who identify as female or transgender men from playing on men’s sports teams.