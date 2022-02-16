INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have advanced a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted.
The Senate’s education committee advanced the measure Wednesday in an 8-3 vote, along party lines, after the House advanced the bill last month.
It now heads to the full Senate.
The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls.
But it wouldn’t prevent students who identify as female or transgender men from playing on men’s sports teams.