Indiana lawmakers face virus actions debate, budget struggle

Senate Majority Leader Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, speaks to the Senate on Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, marking the start of the 2021 legislative session. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP, Pool)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic will loom large over the Indiana Legislature’s new session that starts Monday as lawmakers face the fallout from the disease that led to more than 7,000 deaths and economic distress across the state since the last session ended in March.

They will face debates over whether to roll back Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s authority to issue public health orders and must figure out a new state budget with plenty of questions about how the coronavirus-sparked recession will impact state tax collections.

Legislative leaders are also bracing for possible disruptions if COVID-19 infections spread among lawmakers or staffers.