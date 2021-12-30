Indiana lawmakers face debates on vaccine limits, tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers expect to start their new session by quickly diving into a contentious debate over a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements, even as the illness threatens to overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

The Republican-dominated General Assembly is set to begin the 2022 session Tuesday with action on a bill that supporters maintain would protect individual rights by forcing businesses that require COVID-19 vaccinations to grant exemptions to workers claiming medical or religious objections.

The legislative session will also see some Republicans push for tax cuts as booming growth is expected in the state’s budget surplus.