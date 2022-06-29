INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana General Assembly has delayed its special session as it figures discussion about abortion could take several weeks.

House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced Wednesday a special session would be held July 25, rather than July 6, as scheduled.

Indiana House Republicans issued this statement:

“In light of the historic Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, legislative leaders are anticipating a multi-week special session versus one or two days. Due to this extended session and to minimize logistical issues, leaders worked with the governor to push the start date to July 25.”

Earlier this month, Holcomb called a special session of the General Assembly to take action on his plan to give state taxpayers approximately $225 in addition to the $125 already being sent out as automatic taxpayer refunds.

After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade then, Holcomb said he expected state lawmakers to address abortion, too. The governor said then that “we have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do.”

The House Republicans added in their statement: “Bray and Huston also expect state legislators to take action to further protect life, and support new and expectant mothers.”

Bray and Huston said lawmakers will also discuss “the state’s budget surplus and provide financial relief for Hoosiers” during the special session.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) issued the following statement after the special session was delayed:

“Access to lifesaving health care and abortion are still safe and legal in Indiana, and House Democrats will fight to ensure Hoosier women continue to have these protections.”