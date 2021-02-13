Indiana lawmakers debate environmental regulation, rollbacks

In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A record drop in U.S. energy consumption this spring was driven by less demand for coal that’s burned for electricity and oil that’s refined into gasoline and jet fuel. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Indiana lawmakers debate dozens of bills addressing environmental matters, tensions are flaring over whether the state should adopt greener initiatives or step back current policy affecting water, energy and other resources.

While some measures in the General Assembly could bring reductions to Indiana’s carbon emissions and make stricter penalties for polluters, others would spur regulatory rollbacks that environmental advocates say could have long-lasting and damaging effects.

Among those most contested is a bill seeking to remove state protection from Indiana’s already diminished wetlands.

Lawmakers are also debating about reliable utilities, renewable energy resources and coal ash.