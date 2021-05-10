Indiana lawmakers could override local health control veto

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators are returning to the Statehouse for a possible vote on overriding the governor’s veto of a bill giving local elected officials the power to block county or city public health orders issued during emergencies.

Lawmakers will have a one-day meeting Monday a little more than two weeks after wrapping up this year’s regular legislative session.

The Senate and House could take up the bill vetoed last week by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb that would require any local public health orders more stringent than those issued by the governor to go before elected county commissioners or city councils for approval.