Indiana lawmakers consider requiring youth bicycle helmets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Safety advocates are pushing for an Indiana law requiring all youths to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, skateboard or skates on public property.

A bill discussed Tuesday by the Indiana House public safety committee would give police officers the option to issue tickets with maximum $25 fines to violators under age 18 or impound the riding device until the child is shown to have a proper helmet.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Frye of Greensburg said his proposal is aimed to encourage helmet use by not making fines an option until 2021 and setting up a process for providing helmets to police and fire departments for free distribution to youths.

