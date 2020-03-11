Indiana lawmakers back new steps on coal plant closures

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal that environmental groups have decried as propping up the coal industry has narrowly won approval from Indiana lawmakers.

Republican sponsors of the bill say its provisions making it more difficult for electric utility companies to close more coal-fired power plants are needed to allow time for a state energy task force to complete a report for legislators that’s due in late 2020.

The proposal cleared the Senate in a 28-21 vote on Tuesday, while House members endorsed it by a 55-38 margin.

Bill sponsor Rep. Ed Soliday of Valparaiso says the restrictions only last until May 2021 and that no announced coal plant closures are scheduled to take place until after that date.

