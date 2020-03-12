Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers have endorsed blocking Indiana cities from regulating rental properties, a move that opponents argue threatens existing local protections for tenants and would tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords.

The state Senate and House both voted in favor of it Wednesday as lawmakers reached the end of this year’s legislative session.

Republican leaders argue that tenant-landlord regulations should be uniform statewide, but tenant advocates maintain the proposal would be unfair to the some 2 million Indiana residents living in rental housing.

