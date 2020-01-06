Indiana lawmakers back at Statehouse for 2020 session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the start of their 2020 session, with contentious debates over education matters looking likely again.

The Indiana House and Senate will meet Monday afternoon at the Statehouse in Indianapolis to begin a session that’s scheduled to last until early March.

Their return comes seven weeks after several thousand teachers attended a Statehouse rally, calling for better pay and more respect from the Republican-dominated Legislature.

But Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders have said they’ll wait until 2021 to consider suggestions from a teacher pay commission appointed by the governor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.