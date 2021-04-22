Indiana lawmakers approve state budget, finish session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have given final approval to a new two-year $37 billion state budget as they wrapped up this year’s regular legislative session.

That Republican-written budget plan is highlighted by an overall school funding increase of about 4.5% in each of the next two years. The budget bill cleared the House in a 96-2 vote and the Senate by a 46-3 margin.

Several Democratic legislators called it the best state spending plan in years, crediting President Joe Biden for helping the state with $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The state budget also includes money for numerous economic grant programs and construction projects drawing on that federal money.

Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued the following statement regarding the end of the session: