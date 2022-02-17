INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have approved a proposal expanding the number of people eligible for anticipated $125 payments this spring under the state’s automatic taxpayer refund law.

Those payments are being made after a big jump in state tax collections helped by federal COVID-19 relief funding triggered the refund law for the first time since 2012.

Indiana House members voted 88-0 on Thursday to join the Senate in approving a bill modifying the law so that about 450,000 people who don’t have enough income to owe any state taxes are also eligible for the refund.

Those payments are expected to be made by direct deposit or mailed checks before May 1.