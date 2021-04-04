Indiana lawmakers amend environment bills as deadlines near

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of amendments to bills affecting Indiana environmental policy have sparked debate among lawmakers as the Legislature enters its final stretch of the session.

Although a Senate bill creating a state-sponsored carbon market in Indiana has received broad support, Democrats and environmental advocates are pushing back against an amendment that provides immunity to an Indiana company slated to begin the nation’s largest carbon dioxide storage project in 2023.

Indiana senators additionally made drastic changes to a controversial renewable energy bill meant to set state standards for wind and solar projects after the plan prompted outcry from local officials over the need for more community authority.