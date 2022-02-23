INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A bill designed to increase transparency of K-12 school curriculum has advanced in the Indiana Statehouse.

House Bill 1134 passed out of the Committee on Education and Career Development on Wednesday. It will now move to the full Senate for consideration.

The Education Matters bill would require Indiana schools to post its educational activities and curricular materials on the school’s website, and would allow parents of students to “opt in to or opt out” of the teachings. The curriculum would also be vetted by parent review committees.

The bill would also allow schools or the state to ban the teaching of certain concepts regarding race, gender and ethnicity, including those that may make students feel discomfort or guilt.