Indiana lawmakers advance bills to ensure school funding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are expediting two bills intended to ensure schools receive full funding for all students, regardless of whether they are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar pieces of draft legislation were filed in the Indiana House and Senate at the start of the 2021 Legislative session, both redefining what constitutes a “virtual student” for the remainder of the school year and ensuring traditionally in-person schools won’t see a reduction in basic per student funding. Still, the bills are temporary fixes because they would expire at the end of the spring 2021 semester.