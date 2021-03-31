Indiana lawmakers advance bill allowing health order appeals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have advanced legislation that would make it easier to overturn local health orders or enforcement actions.

The move comes amid complaints from conservatives about Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide response to the coronavirus.

The Senate bill creates a process allowing the public to appeal local health orders to county or city elected boards.

Such orders can include citations, fines or an order to close a business.

After an appeal is filed, the enforcement action is halted until the matter is resolved.

That could allow a business to stay open until an appeal is heard by a city or county board, even if it is not following health orders.