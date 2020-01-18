Indiana lawmaker seeking end of state’s US Senate primaries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — A Republican state senator is pushing for the elimination of Indiana’s primary elections for U.S. Senate and proposing that political parties select candidates at conventions.

Sen. James Buck of Kokomo presented his proposal to a Senate committee last week.

The committee didn’t vote on the bill.

A Republican member expressed doubt about taking the decision from primary voters and giving it to fewer than 2,000 delegates at Republican and Democratic conventions.

For example, nearly 507,000 people voted in Indiana’s 2018 Republican U.S. Senate primary.

The major offices of governor and U.S. senator have gone before primary voters for decades.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.