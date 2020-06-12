Indiana lawmaker jailed on allegations he assaulted deputies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state legislator from Indianapolis has been arrested on allegations that he assaulted two sheriff’s deputies while being checked into a hospital.

Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal was jailed Friday on preliminary charges including battery of a public safety official.

Police reports say Forestal was taken to Eskenazi Hospital early Thursday after officers were called to his home to check on his welfare.

Forestal also faces charges that he threatened police officers who stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving last summer.

He announced in February he wouldn’t seek reelection in order to focus on his mental health.

