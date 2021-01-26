Indiana launches ‘Hoosiers by Choice’ campaign, encouraging others to move to Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation are encouraging those to move to Indiana with the “Hoosiers by Choice” campaign.

The campaign was launched after studies have shown the number of people moving into Indiana has increased in recent years. A 2018 report from the National Movers Study found 51.3% of state-to-state moves involving Indiana were in-bound. However, the same report indicates Indiana had slightly more outbound movers in 2019 and 2020.

The official “Hoosiers by Choice” website includes stories of those who moved and decided to remain in Indiana, including Indiana Fever General Manager Tamika Catchings.

“We are extremely proud to launch a campaign that will clearly demonstrate Indiana’s strong quality of life and show what makes living in Indiana so special,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “The website will not only serve as the main hub for our ‘Hoosiers by Choice’ stories, but also as a great resource for people considering moving to Indiana.”

Lt. Gov. Crouch and the IDCC are encouraging residents to submit their own videos explaining why they are a “Hoosier by Choice.” The goal is to have videos of Hoosiers from all 92 Indiana counties.

To submit a video, visit the “Hoosiers by Choice” website.