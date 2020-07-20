Indiana launches helpline for support during virus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents can call and speak confidentially with a trained counselor at any hour free of charge under a new initiative.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says the Be Well Crisis Helpline is available through Indiana 211.

It says the helpline was established by FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction in direct response to the elevated levels of stress and anxiety Hoosiers are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says COVID-19 has caused a rise in mental health-related issues including new stresses brought on by social isolation and the lack of traditional support systems such as families, friends and schools.

