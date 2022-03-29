INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana has joined 20 other states in a lawsuit challenging federal mask mandates for travelers on airplanes and trains.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday the state joined in the lawsuit against officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and the federal government.

“Faced with a government that displays outright disdain for the limits on its power—especially when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic—Plaintiffs seek vacatur of that mask mandate and a permanent injunction against its enforcement,” the lawsuit reads.

Plaintiffs include Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Indiana.

The lawsuit claims those states are harmed in “several ways” by the CDC’s unlawful mandate, including through fines for noncompliance, “enforcement discretion,” and negative health consequences.

The lawsuit asks the court to set aside the mask mandate for travelers, prohibit the government from enforcing mask mandates, and declare mask mandates “unlawful.”

Rokita issued this statement:

“Despite their repeated defeats in courts of law, power-obsessed leftists continue trying to impose federal mask and vaccine mandates. Here in Indiana, we continue fighting for American liberty at every turn.

“There’s no good reason the feds should mandate masks at public transportation hubs and on commercial planes, buses, trains, ships and other vehicles. This rule belongs in the same ash heap to which we have consigned the other overreaching measures we have successfully challenged.”