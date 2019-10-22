Indiana joins multi-state antitrust probe into Facebook

FILE – In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the Facebook logo on a screen at Nasdaq in Time Square, New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana has joined a multi-state investigation into Facebook over possible antitrust violations.

Attorneys general from at least 47 states and U.S. territories have joined an antitrust probe into the social media corporation. The multi-state investigation is looking into whether Facebook has engaged in anti-competitive behavior in violation of state and federal antitrust laws, and whether Facebook has compromised consumers’ personal data and privacy.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Indiana’s participation in the investigating Tuesday.

“Just like individual citizens, corporations must be held accountable for following the law,” said Hill. “And just like individual citizens, corporations also enjoy the presumption of innocence until facts prove otherwise.

“To protect consumers and the free market, we must promote conditions under which all entities may compete on a level playing field in accordance with the rule of law.”

Facebook is under fire from presidential candidates, lawmakers and regulators and privacy advocates around the world for problems ranging from election security to alleged anti-competitive behavior, privacy violations and what many see as its outsized, often negative influence on society. It’s under several antitrust investigations in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.