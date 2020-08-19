Indiana joining federal program for $300 jobless aid boost

FILE – In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will join a federal coronavirus program providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, although officials say it could take up to a month for those payments to begin.

President Donald Trump this month signed an executive order extending the added weekly benefit at half the $600 people had been receiving under an expired benefit program. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the Indiana payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1. Payments from new program likely won’t begin for two to four weeks as computer systems are updated.

