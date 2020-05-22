Indiana jobless rate hits 16.9% with coronavirus closures

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate hit 16.9% for April with more than five times as many people jobless than before widespread business closures started with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indiana jobless rate announced Friday was higher than the 14.7% national rate and up from the state’s 3.0% mark in March just before business closures began.

A federal report showed about 546,000 people unemployed in Indiana, up from about 100,000 a month earlier.

State officials say the hardest-hit sectors were leisure and hospitality, with 116,000 job losses, and manufacturing, which lost about 78,000 jobs.

