Indiana jobless rate continues drop to 5% for October

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped by more than a percentage point to 5.0% for October, although the number of residents being paid jobless benefits remains far higher than before the coronavirus-caused recession.

The state employment report released Friday showed Indiana’s jobless rate fell from September’s 6.3% mark and continued a steep drop from the state’s 17.5% rate in April after the pandemic first prompted widespread business closures.

Unemployment, however, remains persistent across Indiana, with some 87,000 people receiving jobless benefits as of the end of October — a level that is nearly 5-1/2 more than a year ago.

