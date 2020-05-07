Indiana jobless claims top 600,000 during virus outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Almost 44,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week from business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Federal statistics released Thursday show Indiana has had about 612,000 people seek jobless aid over the past seven weeks.

Last week’s applications were the fewest the state has received during that period – but still about 15 times more than Indiana’s weekly pace before widespread business shutdowns began in mid-March.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new order easing some business restrictions across most of the state took effect Monday.

