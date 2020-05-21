Indiana jobless claims reach 670,000 during virus outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana saw about 30,000 more people file for unemployment benefits last week as business struggles continue despite the easing of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Federal statistics released Thursday show job losses have slowed in recent weeks, but roughly 670,000 people have sought jobless aid in Indiana over the past nine weeks since business closures swept across the country.

The number of initial unemployment applications submitted in Indiana last week was about the same as the week before and well below the 100,000-plus the state received for three straight weeks in late March and early April.

