Indiana jobless claims during virus outbreak near 450,000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal statistics show the number of people who have lost jobs in Indiana during the coronavirus outbreak has grown to at least 444,000.

A report released Thursday shows Indiana had some 118,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits filed last week.

That was down slightly from the 127,000 filed a week earlier but still far beyond the previous record levels seen during the recession in 2009.

Indiana’s jobless claims have soared over the past four weeks as many retailers, hotels, factories and other businesses closed amid restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 illnesses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.