Indiana jail officer charged with sexually assaulting woman

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana correctional officer has been arrested after a female inmate he was transporting accused him of assaulting her.

Indiana State Police say 23-year-old Malyk Jawaun Johnson of Montgomery was charged Wednesday with sexual battery, official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate.

Police say Johnson was assigned to pick up the 37-year-old woman at the Henderson County Jail in Henderson, Kentucky, on Feb. 17 and take her to Knox County to face local charges there.

While en route, he allegedly stopped at a gas station and bought the woman tobacco. When the two entered Knox County, he allegedly pulled off on a rural road and assaulted the woman. She told her attorney, who told prosecutors.