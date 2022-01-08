Indiana is the #5 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities

(STACKER) — Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities.

After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides citizens with crucial information on the toxins being emitted locally and the names of companies doing the emitting. The TRI has allowed certain states to put emission-curbing legislation in place to safeguard public health, as was the case when Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker in 2019 passed legislation allocating $2.4 billion to climate change resilience.

Stacker analyzed data from the EPA TRI and the U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year American Community Survey to identify the percentage of each state’s population living in census tracts with toxic release sites, as well as the corporations and facilities responsible for emitting the highest amounts of toxins annually. These results, released in October 2021, reflect the last full year of data, 2020, from the 2020 National Analysis Dataset.

Indiana by the numbers

Population living near toxic release sites: 28.8% 28.7% of state’s white population 29.6% of state’s Hispanic population 19.1% of state’s Black population 27.4% of state’s Native American population 19.2% of state’s Asian population 33.6% of state’s Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population

Total number of sites: 881

Indiana ranks third out of all 56 states/territories that released the most toxins in 2020. A total of 104.9 million pounds of toxins were released both on- and off-site. The USS Gary Works was the worst offender, contributing 19.5 million pounds alone; a close contender was Cleveland-Cliffs’ Rockport Works, which approached 13 million pounds of toxic release.

The EPA’s TRI program recognizes 770 chemicals, with any site that manufactures or uses these chemicals at above-average levels qualifying for listing in the TRI. Chemicals described by the TRI as “toxic” are known to cause cancer or other negative health issues, as well as adverse effects on the environment. Facilities report the amounts of chemicals they release annually to the TRI, with the “release” of a chemical meaning that it is “emitted to the air or water, or placed in some type of land disposal.”

The facilities in the TRI are usually quite large and deal in electricity, metals, mining, chemicals, or hazardous waste. However, not all toxic chemicals used by corporations are listed in the TRI, meaning that its inventory of toxin-emitting sites is not exhaustive.

