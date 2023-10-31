INDIANA (WANE) — Still needing a last-minute Halloween costume ahead of trick or treating? Here are some of the top-ranking costumes across the country and across Indiana.

According to trend data released by Google’s Frightgeist, Halloween is going to transform most of the country pink as Barbie came out on top of the top 10 Halloween costumes of 2023.

In fact, most of Indiana will be traveling by car, boat, spaceship, snowmobile, bicycle, camper van and rollerblade as Indiana ranked Barbie as the top costume for Hoosiers.

While Barbie came out on top, some other usual haunts followed such as clowns coming in at number 2, followed by cowboys and witches claiming spots 3 and 4. Rounding out the list was another pup-culture phenomenon Bluey. Now how does this compare to the rest of the country?

Following Barbie, here is the rest of the Top 10 list for Costumes of 2023:

2. Princess 3. Spider-Man 4. Witch 5. Fairy 6. Wednesday Addams 7. Dinosaur 8. Cowboy 9. Ninja 10. Bunny

All of this data is based on search trends collected by Google.