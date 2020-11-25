Indiana investigation could imperil new casino projects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An investigation stemming from allegations of illegal political contributions by a longtime Indiana casino executive could snarl the future of multimillion-dollar projects for new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute.

The Indiana Gaming Commission says it has more than 10 people under investigation for possible financial misconduct that would violate state casino laws or regulations.

The companies involved with the Gary and Terre Haute casinos have been under state scrutiny since top company executives were linked to allegations that corporate money was illegally funneled to a former state lawmaker’s unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign.

The commission members want a report within the next month.